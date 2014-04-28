The 46 Most Important African-Americans In Technology

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Dropbox board of directors member Condoleezza Rice

African-Americans in the tech industry still seem to be relatively few and far between.

But that is changing. In February of this year, Apple appointed Denise Young Smith to lead its worldwide human resources division — a position previously held by a white man.

Just this month, storage startup Dropbox announced the appointment of former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to its board of directors.

Still, racial minorities and women are generally underrepresented in management roles, according to a 2013 CNNMoney probe into the 20 top U.S. tech companies. Last year, we began tracking the most important black people in tech.

Now, we’ve updated our ranking of some of the most accomplished African-Americans in the industry.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.