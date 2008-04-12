Import Prices Jump, Boosting Inflation. Back to That '70s Show

Jonathan Kennedy

More great news on the inflation front that the Fed will no doubt immediately rationalize away. From The WSJ:

Import prices surged in March, lifted by not only oil but also the biggest jump in nonpetroleum costs on record, a worrisome sign for inflation.

Overall import prices rose 2.8% last month, after increasing an unrevised 0.2% in February, the labour Department said Friday. …

During the 12 months since March 2007, prices increased 15%. …

Excluding petroleum, all other import prices rose 1.1% in March, after increasing 0.7% in February. Prices excluding petroleum increased 5.4% in the 12 months since March 2007, nearly double the 2.8% climb between March 2006 and March 2007.

 

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.