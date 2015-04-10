Here come import prices ...

The March report on import prices is set for release at 8:30 am ET.

Expectations are for prices to decline 0.4% over last month in March and 10.2% over the prior year.

Import prices have been tamped down by the strength of the US dollar and the decline in a number of currencies around the world.

We’ll be back with the latest numbers when they hit.

