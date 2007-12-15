Imploding, Incompetent PALM Fires 100 in Holiday Layoff

One can hope that the folks responsible for Palm’s problems–senior management–fired themselves, too, but this is undoubtedly wishful thinking. CNN explains how the also-ran gadget maker whacked about 10% of its 1,150 staff a week before Christmas.
