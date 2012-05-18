Imploding Dewey & LeBoeuf Could Be Forced Into Bankruptcy

The once-powerful law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf could be forced into bankruptcy, Reuters is reporting.



rumours of Dewey’s imminent demise began to swirl following reports that prosecutors were investigating its now-booted chairman, Steven Davis, for misconduct.

Legal experts have speculated that multi-million dollar salaries for the firm’s star lawyers also led to Dewey’s financial woes.

While Dewey seems to be avoiding a voluntary bankruptcy, a lawyer representing 51 retired pension partners told Reuters that pushing the firm into bankruptcy could be a possibility.

“We are working on that,” said Annette Jarvis of Dorsey & Whitney, who represents retired partners of one of the firms that merged into Dewey & LeBoeuf, according to Reuters.

The word of a forced bankruptcy came the same day news emerged that Charles Landgraf, the last of Dewey’s top managers, abandoned the firm for Arnold & Porter, according to Reuters.

DON’T MISS: Crumbling Dewey & LeBoeuf Sued By Feds Over Pensions >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.