It’s not uncommon to find xialongbao — soup dumplings — at Chinese restaurants.

But Chicago restaurant Imperial Lamian serves the dumplings with a twist: they’re rainbow coloured.

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

Follow INSIDER Food on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.