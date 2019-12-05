Stanford expert Pamela Karlan slams GOP Rep. Doug Collins, saying she's 'insulted' by his suggestion that she didn't read impeachment testimony

- The constitutional-law expert Pamela Karlan, a professor at Stanford Law School, admonished Republican Rep. Doug Collins for suggesting that she hadn’t read the transcripts of the House impeachment-inquiry testimony.
- Collins argued that Karlan was a biased, partisan witness and implied that she and other witnesses hadn’t fully digested a 300-page report on impeachment released by House Democrats on Tuesday.
- “I’m insulted by the suggestion that, as a law professor, I don’t care about those facts,” Karlan said.
Karlan argued that President Donald Trump “demanded” foreign interference in the 2020 election by pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, his political opponent.
“Everything I read on those occasions tells me that when President Trump invited, indeed demanded, foreign involvement in our upcoming election, he struck at the very heart of what makes this a republic to which we pledge allegiance,” she said.
Pamela Karlan *is not* messing around: "Here Mr. Collins I would like to say to you, sir, that I read transcripts of every one of the witnesses who appeared in the live hearings … I'm insulted by the suggestion that as a law professor I don't care about those facts." pic.twitter.com/TXhmZXVWiM
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 4, 2019
