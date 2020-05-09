An impeachment witness foreshadowed Trump's coronavirus response before the pandemic even began

Alex Brandon/AP Pamela Karlan, a Stanford Law School professor, testifies during an impeachment hearing before the House Judiciary Committee in December.

The Stanford Law School professor Pamela Karlan last year hypothesised a scenario in which President Trump would condition disaster assistance to states on their giving in to his personal demands during a national crisis.

“Wouldn’t you know in your gut that such a president had abused his office?” Karlan said while testifying at Trump’s impeachment hearings in December.

Karlan’s testimony catapulted back into the spotlight this month as Trump suggested a quid pro quo similar to the one she laid out.

Specifically, he implied that the federal government would send urgently needed financial aid to Democratic-led states grappling with coronavirus outbreaks only if they gave in to his political demands regarding tax policy and sanctuary cities.

“Professor Karlan correctly envisioned this scenario, where an out-of-control president extorts change in policies for disaster-relief funds,” one Justice Department veteran told Business Insider. “The hypothetical worst-case scenarios are now becoming par for the course.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

On December 4, Pamela Karlan, a professor at Stanford Law School, presented a hypothetical scenario to the House Judiciary Committee.

“What would you think if, when your governor asked the federal government for the disaster assistance that Congress has provided, the president responded, ‘I would like you to do us a favour: I’ll meet with you and send the disaster relief once you brand my opponent a criminal’?” Karlan said.

“Wouldn’t you know in your gut that such a president had abused his office, betrayed the national interest, and tried to corrupt the electoral process?” she added. “I believe the evidentiary record shows wrongful acts on that scale here.”

Karlan was speaking as part of an expert panel of constitutional lawyers during the House’s impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump. Lawmakers were investigating whether Trump had abused his power by holding up military aid to Ukraine while pressing the Ukrainian government to investigate his political rival.

Trump was ultimately acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate after the House impeached him.

But Karlan’s testimony catapulted back into the spotlight this month as the president suggested a quid pro quo similar to the one she laid out: a scenario in which the federal government would send urgently needed financial aid to Democratic-led states grappling with coronavirus outbreaks only if those states gave in to his political demands.

Associated Press President Donald Trump.

“Well run States should not be bailing out poorly run States, using CoronaVirus as the excuse!” the president tweeted on Tuesday. “The elimination of Sanctuary Cities, Payroll Taxes, and perhaps Capital Gains Taxes, must be put on the table. Also lawsuit indemnification & business deductions for restaurants & ent.”

He also told the New York Post in a wide-ranging interview published that day that it would be unfair to Republicans if Congress passed a “bailout” for coronavirus-stricken states because the states that would benefit were run by Democrats.

“It’s not fair to the Republicans because all the states that need help, they’re run by Democrats in every case,” Trump said. “Florida is doing phenomenal. Texas is doing phenomenal. The Midwest is, you know, fantastic – very little debt.”

(Every US state is battling a coronavirus outbreak, and recent data has indicated that the number of confirmed cases is still rising everywhere in the country outside of New York, which has seen a decline in recent weeks. Traditionally Democratic-led, high-tax states also contribute more to the federal government than Republican-led, low-tax states, and red states benefit more from federal government assistance than blue states do.)

Jeffrey Cramer, a former longtime federal prosecutor who spent 12 years at the Justice Department, told Business Insider that Trump’s views on tying federal funds to political favours or requiring states to change their policies “has been consistent” and was “similar to tying aid to Ukraine in exchange for them to investigate a political opponent.”

“Professor Karlan correctly envisioned this scenario, where an out-of-control president extorts change in policies for disaster-relief funds,” Cramer added. “The hypothetical worst-case scenarios are now becoming par for the course.”

Evan Vucci/AP Photo Trump at an event on World Nurses Day on Wednesday.

This week wasn’t the first time Trump has implied that he may link government aid to states complying with his hardline immigration demands.

“I don’t think you should have sanctuary cities if they get that kind of aid,” he said in late April. “If you’re going to get aid to the cities and states for the kind of numbers you’re talking about, billions of dollars, I don’t think you should have sanctuary cities.”

Four days later, Trump’s top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, also indicated that Trump had not yet ruled out tying federal aid to sanctuary cities.

“Regarding the states, as you know, the president has from time to time spoken about linking that to sanctuary cities,” Kudlow said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “I don’t think anything’s been decided yet.”

It’s not clear whether the Trump administration can legally condition federal aid on states complying with his immigration-related demands, and he would almost certainly face pushback in the courts if he sought to impose such an order.

In 2017, Trump’s Justice Department tried to condition some criminal-justice-related grants on cooperation with immigration authorities. When the requirements were challenged in court, several lower courts blocked the administration, and those rulings were later affirmed by higher courts, CNN reported.

The main issue in those cases was that the Justice Department “couldn’t add contingencies that Congress had not authorised in the statute,” Theresa Brown, the director of immigration and cross-border policy at the Bipartisan Policy Centre, told the outlet.

The legal issues at play would be slightly different in any new efforts by Trump to block coronavirus-related funding from states, because those funds would be congressionally appropriated.

“Two things would have to happen,” Brown told CNN. “Congress would have to authorise the contingency for whatever monies they will offer to state and localities,” and “the courts would have to find that condition is lawful, that it wasn’t coercive, that it wasn’t forcing states to do federal enforcement.”

Cramer echoed that view, telling Business Insider that while Trump could move funds around in the executive branch to finance his initiatives – like a border wall – funds to states do not fall under the purview of the executive branch.

Barbara McQuade, a former federal prosecutor in the Eastern District of Michigan, told Business Insider that while Congress could impose certain conditions on states receiving federal funds, “the condition must be closely related to the purpose of the money.”

“Demanding concessions about sanctuary cities seems far afield from federal funds for recovery from COVID-19 and therefore is probably not legally permissible,” she added.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.