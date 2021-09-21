‘Impeachment’ showrunner addresses whether that ‘flabby conmen’ line was a dig at Trump: ‘It does feel a bit prescient’

Cobie Smulders as Ann Coulter in ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story.’ Tina Thorpe/FX

“Impeachment” showrunner explained that “flabby conmen” comment wasn’t a dig at Donald Trump.

“I was mindful of the fact that it would land differently now,” Sarah Burgess told Insider.

Burgess said she based the comment on things Ann Coulter really said during the Clinton impeachment.

“Impeachment” head writer Sarah Burgess said the show does not take any obvious digs at former president Donald Trump.

The latest season of the Ryan Murphy-produced anthology is based on the circumstances surrounding the 1998 impeachment of former president Bill Clinton (Clive Owen) and the backlash Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein) faced for her affair with him.

The show also features various conservative political figures like Ann Coulter (played by Cobie Smulders) and George Conway (George Salazar).

In a scene in the third episode, Coulter expresses annoyance at the possibility that Paula Jones’ lawyers might settle in their sexual harassment suit against Clinton.

“So the law lets him slide, the press lets him slide – what a disgrace,” Smulders’ Coulter says about Clinton in the episode.

“But after this just think what kind of flabby conmen will see a path to the White House,” she adds. “The corruption, the lies, the hundred million cocktail waitresses he’s groped, or worse.”

Political commentator and author Ann Coulter in 2016. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

While talking to Insider in August ahead of the “Impeachment” season premiere, Burgess said that these lines of dialogue weren’t quite a dig at Trump, but admitted “it does feel a bit prescient.”

“I was basing that on things that she’s said and I do believe that they echoed into our current era,” she said. “I was mindful of the fact that it would land differently now, given who the last president was.”

Burgess added: “Conway and Coulter were friends and were having the time of their lives as a sort of Greek chorus, as all these people were being destroyed. They were loving it and I was excited to put that in.”

“Impeachment: American Crime Story” airs Tuesdays on FX at 10 p.m. ET.