11 subtle details you may have missed in the ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ season premiere

- “Impeachment: American Crime Story” premiered on FX on Tuesday.
- The 10-part season tells the story of former president Bill Clinton’s impeachment.
- It re-creates many key details in the circumstances surrounding the scandal.
She’s seen putting away a plushie toy and a copy of Walt Whitman’s “Leaves of Grass.”
According to a report by independent counsel Kenneth Starr looking into the circumstances surrounding Clinton’s impeachment, the book of poetry was one of the 30 gifts Clinton gave Lewinsky during the former couple’s 18-month-long relationship between 1995 and 1997.
“Impeachment” re-creates a part of that ordeal in the first episode.
Before the federal agents head out to meet Lewinsky, Emmick is seen going through a document that reveals that they plan to have Lewinsky call Clinton and his associates Betty Currie and Vernon Jordan once she is in their custody.
The same document also shows that they’re planning to tell Lewinsky that she could possibly go to prison for 28 years in connection with witness tampering, perjury, and obstruction of justice.
On the show, Bernie Nussbaum (Kevin Pollack) called Justice Ginsburg’s confirmation hearing “a day of good press” for Clinton, who nominated Ginsburg to the top legal position in June 1993.
Later, when she starts working at the Pentagon, she brings the framed photograph of herself with the older Bush couple to her new work desk as well.
The newspaper clipping featured in “Impeachment” doesn’t have a photo of Foster because, as the story explains, his office told the publication: “Mr. Foster sees no reason why he should supply the Journal with a photo.”
Right next to the WSJ op-ed about Foster is a story about Justice Ginsburg and her views on the “abortion issue” that surfaced during her confirmation hearing.
When he gives Tripp the envelope, viewers see a bloody fingernail. Minutes later, he is seen nervously biting his nails after a chat where Nussbaum asks him to go easy on himself because the president had attracted good press that particular day.
Later, Foster heads out without his bag and drives to Fort Macy Park, Virginia. That’s where the real Foster reportedly died by suicide.
Most recently, the then-presidential nominee Donald Trump called the circumstances around Foster’s death “fishy” in 2016, once again drawing attention to the baseless claims that the late attorney was murdered.
Clinton has denied Willey’s accusations and Starr’s counsel said in its report on the incident that “the evidence was insufficient to prove to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt that the president’s deposition testimony about his conduct with Willey was false.”