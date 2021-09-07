Search

Here’s how the cast of ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ compares to their real-life counterparts

Debanjali Bose
Linda Tripp and Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp
  • The upcoming “American Crime Story” season focuses on former president Bill Clinton’s impeachment.
  • Sarah Paulson gained 30 pounds (14kg), wore a fat suit, and spent 3.5 hours every day becoming Linda Tripp.
  • Clive Owen wore heavy makeup and worked with a dialect coach to play Clinton.
Beanie Feldstein transforms into Monica Lewinsky in “Impeachment: American Crime Story” with her hair styled similarly to that of the former White House intern.
Monica Lewinsky and Beanie Feldstein
Monica Lewinsky and Beanie Feldstein. Amy Sussman/Getty Images/Kurt Iswarienko/FX/Noam Galai/Getty Images for Webby Awards
Source: FX
Sarah Paulson told reporters at a Television Critics Association panel in August that it took the makeup team “about three and a half hours” every day to transform her into Linda Tripp. She also wore 4.5 pounds (2kg) of padding and gained 30 pounds (14kg).
Sarah Paulson and Linda Tripp
Sarah Paulson and Linda Tripp. AP Photo/Doug Mills/Kurt Iswarienko/FX/Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Source: Insider, LA Times
Annaleigh Ashford said at the same panel that her transformation into Paula Jones took less time than transforming Paulson into Tripp. The makeup team added some prosthetics to her nose which only took 30 minutes.
Annaleigh Ashford and Paula Jons
Annaleigh Ashford and Paula Jones. Cynthia Johnson/Getty Images/Dominik Bindl/Kurt Iswarienko/FX
Source: TCA, Insider
In addition to wearing wigs and heavy makeup to play Bill Clinton, executive producer Brad Simpson said at the August TCA panel that Clive Owen worked with a dialect coach for his “pitch-perfect” performance as the former president.
Clive Owen as Bill Clinton
Clive Owen as Bill Clinton. White House/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images/Kurt Iswarienko/FX/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Source: TCA, Insider
Edie Falco rocks power suits and bold scarves while playing Hillary Clinton. FX chairman John Landgraf told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019 that she would not be a “significant” character in the season.
Edie Falco and Hillary Clinton
Edie Falco and Hillary Clinton. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images/Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis/Kurt Iswarienko/FX
Source: The Hollywood Reporter, Insider
Cobie Smulders dons a long blonde wig to play conservative commentator Ann Coulter. Smulders stepped in to play Coulter after Betty Gilpin, who was previously cast in the role, had to exit the project over scheduling conflicts.
Cobie Smulders as Ann Coulter
Cobie Smulders as Ann Coulter. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images/Dominik Bindl/WireImage/Kurt Iswarienko/FX
Source: Variety, Insider
George Salazar plays Coulter’s friend and fellow lawyer George Conway, the husband of former Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway. Coulter and George Conway are seen briefly in the first official trailer for “Impeachment.”
George Salazar and George Conway
George Salazar and George Conway. Tyler Golden/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Image/Chip Somodevilla/FX
Source: FX
Billy Eichner bears a striking resemblance to Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge, also appearing briefly in the first trailer for the season.
Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge
Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge. Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images/Karin Cooper/FX
Source: FX
Margo Martindale signed on to play Tripp’s friend and literary agent Lucianne Goldberg in 2019. Martindale is seen holding a martini and wearing her hair in a short blonde bob in the role.
Margo Martindale and Lucianne Goldberg
Margo Martindale and Lucianne Goldberg. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images/Karin Cooper/Kurt Iswarienko/FX
Source: Deadline
Judith Light plays Paula Jones’ confidante Susan Carpenter-McMillan. Light was previously nominated for a Primetime Emmy in 2018 for her role in “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.”
Judith Light and Susan Carpenter McMillan
Judith Light and Susan Carpenter-McMillan. Vince Bucci/AFP/Getty Images/Toni Anne Barson/WireImage/Kurt Iswarienko/FX
Source: Emmy
