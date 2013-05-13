A Couple Of Senators Were Asked Whether Obama Should Be Impeached Over Benghazi

Sens. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) both brushed off any suggestion that President Barack Obama should be impeached over new revelations about the September terrorist attack on the U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya.



On ABC’s “This Week,” McCain suggested that such talk wasn’t serious.

“With all due respect, I think this is a serious issue,” McCain said. “I will even give the President the benefit of the doubt on some of these things.

McCain, however, did refer to the Obama administration’s editing of talking points in the immediate aftermath of the attack as a “cover up.” He suggested that there should be a special Congressional committee to investigate the attack and its aftermath.

Collins had a similar take to McCain, a fellow moderate Republican. On CNN’s “State of the Union,” Collins said that the new allegations are “serious,” and she thought that some lives could have been saved if the Obama administration had handled it differently.

“I don’t, at this point,” Collins said, when asked by CNN’s Candy Crowley if the new revelations warranted talk of impeachment.

The questions on the Sunday shows came up after Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) said in a radio interview on Friday that “people may be starting to use the ‘I-word’ before too long.” Inhofe said that the issue could last until after the 2014 elections, when Republicans will vie for control of the Senate. Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee also said last week that he doesn’t believe that Obama will fill out his second term.

On Friday, ABC News revealed that the Benghazi points had undergone 12 different revisions, and some of the new information directly contradicted the Obama administration’s claims that the talking points were completely drafted by the CIA.

The Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler wrote that the talking points could be evidence of a “bureaucratic knife fight” between the State Department and CIA. Collins, though, said that “clearly, politics were at play” because of the removal of references to al-Qaeda-linked groups.

