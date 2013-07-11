Crazy Safari Video Shows An Impala Jumping Into A Car To Escape A Cheetah

A carful of safari-goers in South Africa’s Kruger National Park got the surprise of a lifetime when an impala — an African antelope — jumped straight through their window to avoid being attacked by a cheetah.



The tourists let the impala out the other side of the vehicle, where it appears to exit safely.

A tourist captured the whole spectacle on camera (Barcroft TV via Outside):

It’s not the only crazy home video we’ve seen come out of a South African safari lately. Check out this intense footage of a leopard attack in the wild:

