Crazy Safari Video Shows An Impala Jumping Into A Car To Escape A Cheetah

A carful of safari-goers in South Africa’s Kruger National Park got the surprise of a lifetime when an impala — an African antelope — jumped straight through their window to avoid being attacked by a cheetah.
The tourists let the impala out the other side of the vehicle, where it appears to exit safely.
A tourist captured the whole spectacle on camera (Barcroft TV via Outside):
It’s not the only crazy home video we’ve seen come out of a South African safari lately. Check out this intense footage of a leopard attack in the wild:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.