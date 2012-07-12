16 Awesome Charts On The Olympics From Goldman Sachs

Hosting the Olympics can impact home prices in 3 ways:

(i) To the extent that infrastructure is subsidized and benefits of the public investment outweigh costs, local prices can increase

(ii) It helps raise they city's profile providing a boost to tourism and local economy

(iii) Via intangible benefits like pride, confidence and optimism which can help boost the local economy.

Home prices in turn act as a good gauge of the impact on the host city because housing markets are local and the economic impact on local house prices should be more noticeable than say the impact on stock prices or country exports. House prices also potentially capture the benefits and any local costs associated with hosting the Games.

Previous research on the subject shows little proof that house prices increase after hosting the Olympics but it is unclear if this is because of inadequate granular house price data or because there truly is no correlation.



Note: Goldman analysts Kevin Daly, José Ursúa, Kamakshya Trivedi, Hui Shan, Thomas Stolper, Constantin Burgi, Francesco Garzarelli, George Cole, Andrew Benito, Huw Pill, Tim Toohey, Yu Song, Michael Buchanan, Alberto Ramos all contributed to the note.