iMovie For iOS Won't Load Camcorder Video: Here's How To Fix It

Photo: Apple

Apple just updated its iOS version iMovie support site to say that it’s only compatible with video shot by an iPad 2, iPhone 4, or fourth generation iPod Touch.That leaves out anyone who wants to edit video shot by a camcorder.



If you’re having trouble getting video from third-party camcorders to load on iMovie, 9 to 5 Mac has a method for converting your files to a friendlier format.

First, you can change your video’s encoding with a free desktop program called HandBrake. (Click here for our walkthrough of HandBrake). After your video has been converted, you can drag it into iTunes and sync it with your iPad 2, iPhone 4, or iPod Touch and open it in iMovie.

If you have some cash to burn, you can also try Turbo.264 HD Video Converter from the Mac App Store. It’ll cost you $50, but 9 to 5 Mac says it’s versatile and easy to use.

