This Is The Most Honest Press Release You'll Ever See

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Companies talk smack about each other all the time, but rarely do you see it fired out in a press release. It’s especially rare to see it in the forms of “loser,” “joke” and “ignorant.”



Here’s the full press release from Immune Response BioPharma about a deal gone wrong with pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline:

PRLog (Press Release) – May 24, 2012 –

Immune Response BioPharma, Inc. Terminates Blockbuster MS Drug NeuroVax Partnership Discusions With GSK.

“Immune Response BioPharma, Inc. has the first MS Vaccine a first in class and best in class multiple sclerosis drug which restores deficient FOXP3+ T-Regs. GSK has no approved MS drug and probably will never have one they are busy wasting their shareholders money on HGSI and a Lupus drug with poor sales, we don’t need them or to give away our blockbuster drug for MS to them which we believe will become treatment of choice” IRBP CEO Mr. Buswell

“IRBP values NeuroVax north of a billion dollar of annual sales once approved. We will find a solid partner or raise capital on our own, we don’t need GSK which has zer0 experience in multiple sclerosis or auto-immune diseases. GSK is a joke and seems very ignorant on how multiple sclerosis drugs work and how to develop one, we gave them a chance to develop NeuroVax but their management appears to be very poor. We have decided to terminate any collaboration or development with GSK. GSK is a loser in the MS market and will continue to be a loser” IRBP CEO Mr. Buswell

www.immuneresponsebiopharma.com

— end —

What exactly happened to prompt the bashing?

The partnership was for the development of a vaccine therapy for multiple sclerosis, and obviously some things went wrong in negotiations. Frustration built up on both sides and Immune Response CEO David Buswell was fired up about it so he ripped into GSK, reports Derek Lowe at In The Pipeline.

Sure, it’s not good PR to go out and burn bridges, but Immune Response has also given us one of the most sincere and authentic press releases you’ll ever see — devoid of all the usual euphemisms and fluff.

NOW SEE: 13 Epic Twitter Fails By Big Brands >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.