There's Been A Drastic Recent Swing In Obama's Approval Rating On Immigration

The case for comprehensive immigration reform got a big boost today, according to a new poll from The Washington Post and ABC News.The poll found that Americans now view President Barack Obama favourably on handling immigration, and his plan to reform the nation’s immigration system has support.



According to the poll, 49 per cent approved and 43 per cent disapproved of Obama’s handling of the issue. That was a sharp change from a similar poll in July, in which only 38 per cent approved and 52 per cent disapproved.

The proposal Obama recently introduced is structured around four major points: strengthening border security, cracking down on employers hiring undocumented workers, providing a path to citizenship for the 11 million undocumented workers currently living in the U.S., and streamlining the legal immigration system.

Obama also gained support in specific areas of his proposal, with 83 per cent supporting increased border security and 55 per cent backing a path to citizenship for illegal immigrants.

The responses went across party lines. 60-eight per cent of Democrats offered support for illegal immigrants gaining citizenship, compared with just 42 per cent of Republicans. 50-two per cent of Independents supported a path to citizenship.

Strict border control, though, was very popular among all groups — 76 per cent of Democrats, 92 per cent of Republicans, and 85 per cent of independents supported it.

