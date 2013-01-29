White House On Senate Immigration Plan: 'This Is A Big Deal'

Photo: CNN

White House press secretary Jay Carney said today that President Barack Obama “welcomes” the immigration reform plan that will be put forward by a bipartisan group of Senators later this afternoon.”This is a big deal. This is an important development,” Carney said at the White House press briefing today, adding that the Senate outline “mirrors” Obama’s proposals.



Carney did not say whether Obama would offer his own proposal to complement Congress.

The Senate plan — which is being backed by a bipartisan group of eight Senators — would, among other features, provide a path to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants currently in the U.S. The proposed legislation would contain certain conditions on improved border security before any path to citizenship. Carney avoided answering a question about whether the President favoured tying citizenship to border security.

Obama campaigned on a promise to reform the nation’s immigration system, and he has called it a top legislative priority early in his second term. Obama will speak in Nevada about immigration reform on Tuesday.

