Here's How The New Immigration Plan Would Provide A Path To Citizenship For Illegal Immigrants

The Washington Post has the full text of the outline of the bipartisan group of Senators’ proposal to provide sweeping reform to the nation’s immigration system.The key bullet point in the plan is a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants already in the U.S. — which has often been referred to as “amnesty” in many circles. The plan also would provide new measures of border security, form stricter checks on immigrants with visas, and create programs to aid businesses in confirming the legal status of their employees.



But the bipartisan plan has hitches and conditions as to how undocumented immigrants would gain citizenship.

Here are the key points on the path to citizenship:

The Senators write that citizenship is “contingent upon our success in securing our borders and addressing visa overstays.”

There will be no path to citizenship until border security is further fortified. The Senators write that it will be necessary to provide border security with “the latest technology, infrastructure, and personnel needed to prevent, detect, and apprehend every unauthorised entrant.” This includes “unmanned aerial vehicles and surveillance equipment.”

There will be the formation of an “entry-exit system” that will ensure monitoring of all people in the U.S. on temporary visas.

A commission will be formed consisting of governors, attorneys general, and community leaders in Southwest border states to “monitor the progress of securing our border.”

Current undocumented immigrants will have to register with the government and complete a background check and settle “their debt to society by paying a fine and back taxes.” Undocumented immigrants who do not pass a background check would be subject to deportation.

The bottom line, the Senators write: “We will demonstrate our commitment to securing our borders and combating visa overstays by requiring our proposed enforcement measures be complete before any immigrant on probationary status can earn a green card.”

Once green cards are potentially issued, these immigrants would go to the “back of the line” of prospective lawful permanent residence. They would also have to pass an additional background check, pay taxes, learn English and civics, demonstrate a history of work in the United States, and current employment, “among other requirements.”

