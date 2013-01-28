A Group Of Eight Senators Has Reached A Bipartisan Deal On Immigration Reform

Photo: AP

A bipartisan group of eight Senators have reached a deal on the framework of a bill that they plan to introduce on Monday, according to multiple reports.The Senators will preempt President Barack Obama, who is planning to speak about his immigration plan on Tuesday in Nevada. The group of Senators will unveil their plan at a news conference on Monday.



The Associated Press breaks down the four key tenets of the plan:

Creating a path to citizenship for illegal immigrants already here, contingent upon securing the border and better tracking of people here on visas.

Reforming the legal immigration system, including awarding green cards to immigrants who obtain advanced degrees in science, maths, technology or engineering from an American university.

Creating an effective employment verification system to ensure that employers do not hire illegal immigrants.

Allowing more low-skill workers into the country and allowing employers to hire immigrants if they can demonstrate they couldn’t recruit a U.S. citizen; and establishing an agricultural worker program.

Four Senators from each party are backing the proposed legislation. The Republicans are Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), and, notably, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). The Democrats are Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.).

Read more from the AP >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.