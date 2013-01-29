Fascinating Presentation Shows Why The GOP Has To Embrace Immigration Reform

Photo: Latino Decisions

At a 2:30 p.m. press conference later today, a bipartisan group of eight U.S. Senators plans to introduce an outline of legislation that would lead to comprehensive reform of the nation’s immigration system. The proposed legislation is backed by four members of each party. Notably, the group of Senators includes young Florida Republican Marco Rubio, the conservative who has pushed hardest on immigration reform.



Rubio and other Republicans have good reason to do so — part of the reason GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney was walloped in November was because of a near-historic landslide loss in the Latino vote. President Barack Obama earned 71 per cent of the Latino vote, according to exit polls, while Romney got 27 per cent.

A recent presentation by the polling firm Latino Decisions detailed what Republicans have to gain from embracing immigration reform. With their permission, we’ve reprinted the presentation here.

