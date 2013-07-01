SCHUMER: Boehner Will Pass The Senate Immigration Bill Unless He Wants The GOP To Be A 'Minority Party For A Decade'

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) predicted Sunday that the Republican-controlled House of Representatives will pass the Senate’s immigration reform bill by the end of the year.



“We’ll pass this Senate bill by the end of the year, even if most House members don’t think so,” Schumer said on “Fox News Sunday,” in response to a question about the House’s non-enthusiastic approach to taking up the Senate bill.

House Speaker John Boehner has said he will not put any immigration bill on the floor for a vote without support from a majority of the Republican conference — something the Senate bill does not have.

Schumer predicted that the Republican Party’s national leaders will pressure Boehner to pass a bill, lest he wants the GOP to “be a minority party for a decade.”

Schumer said he didn’t think the House’s step-by-step approach to immigration reform would work — since it’s not likely that the House will address a pathway to citizenship in that approach. A bill without a pathway to citizenship is a non-starter for many Senate Democrats.

