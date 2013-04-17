A Two-Page Summary Of The Proposed Bill That Could Bring Massive Changes To The Nation's Immigration System

The bipartisan group of eight Senators is out Wednesday morning with its long-awaited bill to reform the nation’s immigration system, which was filed overnight after 2:30 a.m.



The proposed bill includes a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the U.S. after Dec. 31, 2011, provided that a broad array of steps are taken to secure the border between the U.S. and Mexico in the next six months. It is the most comprehensive overhaul of the nation’s immigration system in nearly three decades.

Sen. Marco Rubio’s office has posted a two-page summary of the bill, which clocked in at 844 pages. It outlines the border security measures necessary to pave the way for a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, as well as the guest and highly skilled H1-B visa programs.

The legislation is being introduced by a bipartisan group of eight Senators. The Republicans in the group are Rubio (Fla.), John McCain (Ariz.), Lindsey Graham (S.C.) and Jeff Flake (Ariz.). The four Democrats are Sens. Charles Schumer (N.Y.), Dick Durbin (Ill.), Bob Menendez (N.J.), and Michael Bennet (Co.).

Here’s a look:

Immigration reform bill summary

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.