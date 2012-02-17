The US Government Just Paid The Largest Settlement Ever In An Immigration Raid Lawsuit

Photo: Flickr/Naden

On Tuesday, the U.S. government agreed to pay out $350,000 and halt a deportation proceeding against 11 illegal immigrants who claimed that 2007 raids by immigration agents on their Connecticut neighbourhood violated their civil rights, reports the AP. From the AP:



The settlement appears to be the largest ever paid by the United States in a lawsuit over residential immigration raids, and the first to include compensation as well as immigration relief, according to Mark Pedulla, a Yale law student who was involved in representing the plaintiffs.

The raids took place on the day after New Haven—where the plaintiffs were from—began offering identification cards to all of the residents, regardless of their legal status. The plaintiffs argued that the immigration agents conducted the raids in retaliation, without warrants or probable cause.

Ross Feinstein, an ICE spokesman, told the AP that the $350,000 settlement is not an admission of liability. “The government is settling in order to avoid the additional time and expense of further litigation,” he said.

