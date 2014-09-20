Cops Are Using Power Tools To Break Up And Arrest Immigration Protesters In Washington

Multiple immigration activists have been arrested outside of the women’s leadership forum where President Barack Obama is set to speak Friday afternoon, according to reporters present.

The protesters apparently locked their arms together with plastic pipeworks, which police removed with power saws. The activists are likely upset over Obama’s decision to back off his promise to enact immigration reform through executive orders by the end of summer.

View some tweets from the protest below.

