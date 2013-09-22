Immigration Minister Scott Morrison Is Set To Hold Weekly Media Briefings For Updates On Asylum Seeker Boats

Getty/ Cole Bennetts

Immigration minister Scott Morrison is expected to announce on Monday that there will be weekly media briefings on any updates about asylum seeker boats.

According to the AAP Coalition members have said the approach to Operation Sovereign Borders, lead by Deputy Chief-of-Army Angus Campbell, is “deadly serious” and “there will be regular, continuous, full disclosure.”

A Coalition spokesperson told Sky News that border control will be run under a tighter strategy.

“We are focused on protecting the borders but also providing disclosure but we will do it in a manner consistent with a military operation,” reports the AAP.

