Airport Security Crackdown After Terrorist Flees To Syria

An investigation has been launched into Customs and other federal agencies after a convicted terrorist, Khaled Sharrouf, one of the “Terror Nine” was able to flee to Syria on December 6.

The Immigration Minister, Scott Morrison, and the CEO of Customs, Michael Pezzullo, were unaware of Sharrouf’s movement until last Wednesday, two months after the flight occurred, it has been revealed.

Sharrouf, who was arrested in 2005 for conspiring to commit terrorist attacks in Sydney, boarded a flight bound for Kuala Lumpur with his brother’s passport, despite being on watchlists around the country and amidst an ongoing counter-terror investigation.

The Immigration Minister says the breach has prompted an internal investigation into the airport detections software, such as facial recognition scans, and the Customs chain of command who should have been alerted by fraudulent activity.

