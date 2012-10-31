Manhattan Immigration Lawyer Nearly Loses An Arm Trying To Get Into Her Apartment

Photo: via Above The Law

When a reportedly drunk corporate immigration lawyer couldn’t get into her Manhattan apartment after a night of revelry she came up with what turned out to be a horrific plan for reentry.Maggie Baumer decided to slide down the trash chute to get the basement and then go through the lower level to get to the garden and open a window to her apartment from there, the New York Post reported Sunday, citing an unnamed “source in the building.”



But her plan began to fail when her arm got caught in the compactor, which crushed the limb so badly it was “barely hanging” from her body when authorities arrived, a fire department source told the Post.

Baumer, a 2011 graduate the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law and lawyer at Goldstein & Lee, was taken to Bellevue Hospital where she had emergency surgery, according to Above The Law.

