13 Charts That Show How Completely Broken The US Immigration System Has Become

Immigration reform has been a testy issue in the United States for more than a century, and the most recent iteration of the question is extremely divisive. Now, eight Senators have come together with a bipartisan proposal that seeks to solve the myriad of issues that come with unauthorised entry into the U.S.



Before we solve the problem, we’ve got to understand it.

These charts show crucial stats on the state of immigration in the U.S.

First we’ll look at the current status of unauthorised immigrants.

Next we’ll look at how the U.S. tries to control the border and the difficulties therein.

Finally, we’ll look at how the convoluted path to legal immigration for high skilled workers failed, and what the problems are with he current system.

