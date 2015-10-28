Some of the UK's most powerful tech entrepreneurs have warned David Cameron against clamping down on immigration

The UK’s most powerful technology leaders are warning Prime Minister David Cameron that their businesses will suffer if he follows through with plans to reduce the number of skilled migrant workers entering the UK from outside Europe.

In an open letter, 235 of the nation’s leading entrepreneurs and investors asked the Prime Minister to reconsider plans that will make it even harder for them to employ skilled workers outside the EU.

The people behind the letter, which was orchestrated by Coadec (The Coalition for a Digital Economy), hail from some of the UK’s best-known technology companies including Google DeepMind, Citymapper, Shazam, and SwiftKey.

Autonomy founder and billionaire Mike Lynch also gave his signature, as did angel investor Sherry Coutu and sharing economy advocate Debbie Wosskow, both of whom have written reports for the government in the last year and advised it on how to support the UK’s digital economy.

It’s worth noting that around 20 of the signatories also signed the pre-election tech letter in The Guardian backing the Tories.

One of the most prominent names not to appear on the list of signatories this time round is venture capitalist and government advisor Eileen Burbidge. However, Burbidge has told Business Insider on previous occasions that immigration and allowing UK tech firms to hire skilled talent should be a number one priority for government.

“We absolutely need highly skilled talent,” Burbidge said last month. “It’s difficult because obviously there’s a larger political narrative which is about the stress on social services of an ever-growing population, but I think that what we can do are small measures, small things about making sure that we know where certain pockets exist for need or demand, and how to service that.”

Given that Burbidge is now chair of Tech City UK and therefore a government spokesperson, it’s likely that she felt she was unable to support a government lobbying effort. However, Business Insider understands that she will be doing all she can in her role as Tech City UK chair and UK fintech envoy to ensure the government doesn’t clamp down on skilled immigration.

Following the general election, Cameron’s Tory government revealed that it planned to “significantly reduce” the number of skilled workers coming to Britain from outside the EU. He said this was necessary as net migration levels were at record levels.

The letter comes as the government’s Migration Advisory Committee consults how the UK can further tighten rules around the entrepreneur visa, which allows those outside the EU to come to Britain and start a business, and the Tier 2 visa, which enables UK technology companies to hire people from outside the EU and bridge skills gaps.

Companies like Google and Facebook rely on the Tier 2 visa to bring staff from their US offices to their London offices.

The government is exploring whether it should raise the minimum salary threshold on the Tier 2 visa so that it only applies to people working at director-level roles.

Kovert Designs Kovert Designs CEO Kate Unsworth backed the open letter.

Sarah Wood, CEO and cofounder of Unruly, said: “If the government is serious about growing Britain’s digital economy and competing on a global stage, it cannot afford to cut off the oxygen that feeds our ecosystem – skilled talent from around the world, drawn to London and the UK precisely because of its diversity, creativity and vitality.

“We simply could not have scaled the business to the size it is today (15 offices, £28.7m revenue) without the programming expertise and language skills of international software engineers and digital professionals from around the world.”

Tech City UK estimates that 1.46 million people work in the UK’s digital economy, which represents 10% of the UK’s GDP, and is the biggest and fastest-growing of the G20, set to hit 12% of GDP next year.

“The UK has become a global tech hub thanks in large part to startup founders, investors and employees from across the globe, including many of us who were not born in Britain but choose to invest our time and talents here,” the letter reads.

“We call on you to ensure that any future changes to the immigration system make it easier, not harder, for qualified digital entrepreneurs to come to the UK to start their business, and for growing startups to hire top international talent.”

Guy Levin, executive director of Coadec and a former political advisor to the Treasury, said any changes to the immigration system must make it easier, not harder, for digital entrepreneurs to come to the UK to start their business and for growing startups to hire top international talent.

A 2013 O2 report, The Future Digital Skills Needs of the UK Economy, estimated that 745,000 additional workers with digital skills would be needed to meet rising demand from employers between 2013 and 2017. Halfway through that time frame companies are still crying out for talented workers with certain skills.

The letter acknowledges that the government has taken a number of steps to support the UK’s digital economy, including giving tax breaks to investors that back startups through the Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme (SEIS), and its support for the sharing economy.

The government also relaxed the rules around the Tier 1 Exceptional Talent visa, allowing companies to hire groups of five people at once and opening it up to those that show “exceptional promise.”

Here’s the letter itself:

Dear Prime Minister,

We represent a cross-section of the UK’s digital startup and scale-up ecosystem, including the founders of Citymapper, DeepMind, JustPark and SwiftKey. The UK has the largest and fastest growing digital economy in the G20, worth over 10pc of GDP.

During the election campaign you argued that the UK should be ‘the startup nation in Europe, and one of the great startup nations in the world’. We share this ambition and applaud your government’s long-standing support for the UK’s tech community. From SEIS to support for FinTech and the sharing economy, you have championed entrepreneurs and innovators in the interest of securing our country’s long-term economic growth.

However, finding talent with the right skills and experience we need to grow our businesses remains one of the biggest barriers to achieving that ambition. The UK has become a global tech hub thanks in large part to startup founders, investors and employees from across the globe, including many of us who were not born in Britain but choose to invest our time and talents here. We are very concerned that changes to immigration policy will make it more difficult to attract and recruit the talent high-growth companies need to compete and succeed in a global marketplace.

The government’s Migration Advisory Committee is currently examining proposals aiming to further restrict the Tier 2 system of skilled work visas and to reform the Entrepreneur Visa. Further restrictions on skilled migration could restrict the growth of our businesses and hurt the UK’s digital economy.

We call on you to ensure that any future changes to the immigration system make it easier, not harder, for qualified digital entrepreneurs to come to the UK to start their business, and for growing startups to hire top international talent.

It is of course also vital that we continue to support the growth of digital skills within the UK, and we stand ready to do our part.

Sincerely yours,

Adam Horner Co-founder and CTO, Satago Adrian Lloyd Founder & Partner, Episode 1 Ventures Adrian Sevitz Co-founder, vzaar limited Alain Falys Co-founder, Yoyo Wallet Alasdair McPherson Partner, Craigie Capital Alastair Paterson CEO, Digital Shadows Alena Dundas Founder, Gymdeck Alex Loizou Co-founder, Streethub Alex Stephany CEO, JustPark Alexander Asseily Founder, State, Jawbone and Elvie Alexander Trewby Co-founder, Divide (acquired by Google) Alexandra Depledge Co-founder, Hassle.com Alexandre Dalyac Co-founder, Tractable Alice Bentinck Co-founder, Entrepreneur First Alice Taylor CEO, Makielab Alicia Navarro CEO, Skimlinks Alliott Cole Director, Octopus Ventures Amy Lai Founder and CEO, Wittos Andrew Evans Co-founder and CEO, Smart Pension Andrew Fisher Executive Chairman, Shazam Andrew Gibb Founder, Coldpress Andrew Hunter Co-founder, Adzuna Andrew Jervis Co-founder, Clickmechanic Andrew Scott Founder partner, 7percent Ventures Andrew Tibbitts COO, TechHub Andrius Sutas Co-founder, AimBrain Andy Bennett Founder, Knodium Ltd Andy Hobsbawm Founder, EVRYTHNG Andy Stephenson Founder, Weekend Box Aneesh Varma Founder, Aire Anirvan Lahiri Co-founder, The Stay Guru Ankur Modi CEO, StatusToday Anne Johnson Founder, Cunning Systems Anthony Eskinazi Founder, JustPark Anton Wellenreiter Partner, Charlotte Street Capital Azmat Yusuf Founder, Citymapper Ben Drury Co-founder, 7digital Ben Gateley Co-founder and COO, The Eleven Ben Medlock Co-founder/CTO, SwiftKey Ben Perreau Co-founder, Synkio Ben Whately Co-founder, Memrise Bernhard Niesner Co-founder, Busuu Bill Earner Managing Partner, Connect Ventures Bindi Karia Startup expert, connector and advisor Bo Pedersen Partner, Charlotte Street Capital Brendan Gill CEO, OpenSignal Bruce Beckloff Managing Partner, Bloc Ventures Bryce Keane Founder, Albion Drive Cecile Baird CMO, Credits Charlie Newman Co-founder, Pinipa Charlie Osmond Founder, TripTease Charlotte Lacombe-Bar Co-founder, Mooshoo Labs Chris Dawson Co-founder, One Utility Bill Christian Hernandez Co-founder, White Star Capital Christopher Hunter Co-founder, Odyssey Sensors Colette Ballou Founder, Ballou PR Constantin Bjerke Founder, Crane.tv Dale Knight Co-founder, One Utility Bill Damien Lane Partner, Episode1 Dan Bladen Founder, Chargifi Dan Sutherland Founder, Carrenza Daneal Bassiouni Co-founder, Homefund Daniel Benamran General Manager UK, BlaBlaCar Daniel van Binsbergen Co-founder, Lexoo David Cleevely Founder, Cambridge Angels David Fogel Deputy Director, Wayra UK David Galsworthy Co-founder and CEO, TechSpace Debbie Wosskow Co-founder, Love Home Swap Demis Hassabis Co-founder, DeepMind Devin Hunt Partner, Founder Centric Doug Monro Co-founder, Adzuna Douglas Bell Founder, London Innovators Eamon Jubbawy Co-founder, Onfido Edward Chin Co-founder, Supersolid Eeswaran Navaratnam Managing Partner, 01Ventures Elizabeth Varley Co-founder, TechHub Emanuel Andjelic Co-founder, Squirrel Emily Forbes Founder, Seenit Emma Sinclair Co-founder, EnterpriseJungle Eoin Hyde Co-founder, Innersight Labs Eric van der Kleij Head of Level39 & MD Entiq Evgeny Shadchnev Co-founder, Makers Academy Faith Forster Founder, Pinipa Felix Leuschner Founder, Drover App Florian Stronk Co-founder, Koyoki Frank Kelcz Founder, Excellerance Gary Thompson Founder, GoRaise Gavin Sathianathan Partner, Kingsley Capital Partners George Bevis CEO, TIDE George Marangos-Gilks Founder, The Tab George Spencer CEO, Rentify George Whitehead Chairman, Angel Cofund Gi Fernando Founder, Freeformers Gideon Farrell Co-founder, Converge Gil Dibner Investor Giles Andrew Executive chairman and Co-founder, Zopa Giovanni Charles Co-founder, Fluently.io Glenn Shoosmith CEO, BookingBug Gus Ferguson Managing Partner, The Tetrad Consultancy Guy Levin Executive Director, Coadec Haakon Overli General Partner, Dawn Capital Harry Briggs Partner, BGF Ventures Helen Cammack Co-founder, interests.me Henry Firth Founder, Pingtune Hermann Hauser Partner Amadeus Capital Partners and serial entrepreneur Hugh Collins Co-founder, Code Kingdoms Husayn Kassai Co-founder, Onfido Hussein Kanji Founding Partner, Hoxton Ventures Ilya Levtov Co-founder, Craft.co Irra Ariella Khi CEO, V Technology Itamar Lesuisse CEO, Peak Jack Huang Co-founder, TRULY Experiences Jamal MonDesir Founder, MADFoundry James Gill CEO, GoSquared Jamie Edwards COO, Kayako Jason Bolton Co-founder, Mooshoo Labs Jeff Lynn Co-founder, Seedrs Jennifer Arcuri Founder, InnoTech Summit Jenny Griffiths Founder, Snap Fashion Jeppe Zink Partner, Northzone Jessica Williamson Programme Director, TechStars Jo York CCO/CMO, Reframed.tv Joe Cohen Founder, Seatwave Joe Root Co-founder, Permutive Joelle Hadfield Co-founder, FightsMe.com John Hackett MD, ArenaFlowers.com John Henderson Principal, White Star Capital John Spindler CEO, Capital Enterprise John Thompson CEO, UserReplay Jon Bradford Co-founder, F6S & tech.eu Jon Petrides Co-founder, Guevara & Penda Health Jordan Emery MD, Quella Josh Russell Partner, Rokk3r Labs Joshua March Co-founder and CEO, Conversocial Julian Carter Co-founder, EC1 Capital Julian Ranger Founder, digi.me Julie Meyer Founder, EntrepreneurCountry; CEO, Ariadne Capital Kate Unsworth CEO, Kovert Designs Kevin Price CEO, Reframed.tv Kieran O’Neill Co-founder, Thread Kristo Kaarmann Co-founder, TransferWise Leonard Austin Co-founder, Ravelin Lloyd Price Co-founder, Zesty Lopo Champalimaud Co-founder, Wahanda Luke Lang Co-founder, Crowdcube Mads Holmen Founder, Bibblio Mait Muntel Co-founder, Lingvist Marcus Greenwood CEO, Universal Basket Mark Russell Co-founder, Universal Basket Mark Ryan Co-founder, Blooie Marko Srsan Programme Operator, TechStars Martha Lane Fox Co-founder, Lastminute.com Martin Bailie Co-founder, Tailored Martin Sweeney CEO, Ravelin Matt Clifford Co-founder, Entrepreneur First Melvin Salas Co-founder, Leaf.fm Michael Thornton Co-founder, Carbon Analytics Mike Butcher Co-founder, TechHub Mike Lynch Founder, Invoke Capital Mike Minett Co-founder and MD, The Positive Ageing Company Monty Munford Founder, Mob76 Mustafa Suleyman Co-founder, DeepMind Nabil Freeman Founder, Freeman Industries Nic Brisbourne Managing Partner, Forward Partners Nic Yeeles Founder and CEO, Peg Nicholas Katz Co-founder, Splittable Nicholas Russell Founder, We Are Pop Up Nicholas Sharp Associate, Passion Capital Nick Hungerford Co-founder and CEO, Nutmeg Nick Lally Co-founder, Ravelin Nigel Whiteoak Founder, LoveCrafts Oleg Fomenko Co-founder, SweatCoin, bloom.fm Oli Ashness Founder, Simply Cook Oliver Pugh Founder, EarlyBird.fm Patrick Stobbs Co-founder, Jukedeck Paul McNabb Partner, Episode1 Paul Miller Partner, Bethnal Green Ventures Paul Slater Co-founder, Fit Gurus Ltd Paul Smith MD, Ignite and Campus North Pip Jamieson Founder, The Dots Prasanna Kannan Co-founder, Homefund Pratik Sampat CEO, iHorizon Raj Ramanandi CEO, #1Seed Rajeeb Dey Founder, Enternships Raph Crouan MD, Startupbootcamp IOT Rashid Mansoor Co-founder, Adbrain Razvan Ranca Co-founder, Tractable Reshma Sohoni Partner and Co-founder, Seedcamp Rhydian Lewis Co-founder and CEO, Ratesetter River Tamoor Baig Co-founder, Hack Partners Rob O’Donovan Co-Founder of The Eleven and CharlieHR.com Robert Dighero Partner, Passion Capital Robin Klein Co-founder, The Accelerator Group and LocalGlobe Rohan Luvaglio Founder and CEO, Bizzby Ruhul Amin Co-founder, Onfido Russ Shaw Founder, Tech London Advocates Ryan Kliszat Co-founder, Verticly Saasha Celestial-One Co-founder, OLIO Sam Mathews CEO, NEVERBLAND Sam Michel Founder, Chinwag Sam Oakley CEO, StashMetrics Sandy Forster Co-founder, Pinipa Sanford Dickert CEO, OWLR Sarah Cochrane COO, Vetcloud Sarah Wood Co-founder, Unruly Saul Klein Founding Partner, LocalGlobe Sean Seton-Rogers Partner, PROFounders Capital Sherry Coutu Investor and non-exec director Simon Edwards Co-founder, Shuttlecook Simon Hill Co-founder, Wazoku Simon Murdoch Managing Partner, Episode1 Spencer Hyman Co-founder, Navigator Commerce Stefan Glaenzer Partner, Passion Capital Taavet Hinrikus Co-founder, TransferWise Tak Lo Director, TechStars Tessa Cook Co-founder, OLIO Tim Jackson General Partner, Lean Investments Tim Spratt Co-founder, Permutive Tom Allason Founder, Shutl (acquired by Ebay) Tom Foster-Carter Co-founder, Curve Tom Jones Partner, Charlotte Street Capital Tom Watson Co-founder, Hubble Tony Powell Co-founder, Sponsorlist Tracy Dorée Founding Partner, Spring Partners Tristan Deplantes Co-founder, Mooshoo Labs Turi Munthe Founder, Demotix Tushar Agarwal Co-founder, Hubble Ultan Miller Co-founder, Release Varun Shoor CEO, Kayako Vincent Dignan Founder, Magnific Vivian Chan Co-founder, Sparrho Wil Benton Co-founder, Chew Will Hodson Co-founder, The Big Deal Will Wynne Co-founder, ArenaFlowers.com and Smart Pension William Reeve Co-CEO, Hubbub.co.uk

