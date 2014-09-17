Immigration Activists Just Crashed Hillary Clinton's Speech In New York

Hunter Walker Mateo Tabares as he was removed from Hillary Clinton’s speech.

Immigration activists disrupted a speech by Hillary Clinton on Tuesday evening at an event in New York City to benefit groups advocating on behalf of programs and legislation to support first responders and workers affected by the September 11th attacks.

After Clinton’s speech, the group of at least six young activists began chanting, “Undocumented! Unafraid!” Several of them wore t-shirts that said: “Will You Deport My Family.”

The group was escorted from the room by security. One of the activists, who said his name was Mateo Tabares, claimed he was pushed by a guard as they were removed from the room.

“No need to push me sir!” Tabares shouted.

“I want to tell you to leave,” the guard said. “What you just did is disrespectful.”

The event was held in a room at the headquarters of the United Federation of Teachers union in Manhattan. Outside the room, Tabares told reporters the group of activists was there to ask Clinton why she would deport their families. Tabares said Clinton opposed action by President Barack Obama that would prevent some deportations.

“No more deportations!” Tabares said.

Hunter Walker Hillary Clinton posing with members of the audience after her speech.

Tabares said he was 19-years-old and his family was from Colombia. He also said the activists were affiliated with the immigration reform advocacy group United We Dream. Tabares would not tell Business Insider exactly how the activists gained entrance to the benefit.

“We were invited earlier today … by a close friend of mine that I’m not going to disclose their information,” he said.

After the activists were removed, Clinton greeted admirers and took photos with people who attended the event. She did not respond to multiple questions from Business Insider about her reaction to the activists.

In her speech, Clinton called for an extension of the James Zadroga Act, which was signed into law by President Barack Obama in 2011 and provides support programs and treatment for survivors and first responders affected by the September 11th terrorist attacks.

As a senator representing New York, Clinton pushed for programs to support those affected by September 11th. She said the legislation was due to expire in two years due to a “sunset clause” that she described as the “price of passage for the act.”

According to a press release announcing the event, it benefitted two organisations: Citizens for the Extension of the James Zadroga Act and 9/11 Health Watch, Inc.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.