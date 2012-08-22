Illegal Immigrants In California Are One Step Closer To Becoming Lawyers

Photo: Flickr/openmediaboston

Just because people came here illegally doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be allowed to practice law, the California State Assembly decided Monday.The legislators’ resolution, passed 48 to 24, is a huge win for Sergio Garcia, who was brought to the country illegally as a child but applied for residency in 1995 and earned a law degree in 2009, The Associated Press reported Monday.



Garcia passed the bar exam and earned the support of the state bar, but the California Supreme Court is unsure it can approve his law licence because of his immigration status.

The state legislature’s resolution, while a step forward for Garcia, is not a legally binding bill. It simply expresses lawmakers’ intent.

But opponents claim the resolution is counterproductive.

“(Lawyers) swear they will abide by each and every federal and state law. So what do they do, are they going to report themselves,” Assemblyman Tim Donnelly told the AP.

Opponents also argue the resolution contradicts federal law prohibiting companies from hiring illegal immigrants, the AP reported.

DON’T MISS: If You Want To Be A Politician In Arizona You Better Speak English >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.