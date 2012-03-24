Immigrants Are Dominating America's Jobs Recovery

Photo: Pew Hispanic centre

Jobs growth during the recovery, measured by Pew Hispanic centre from the fourth quarter of 2009 to the fourth quarter of 2011, has been better for immigrants.Job growth among the foreign born was almost three times greater.



In fact the immigrant employment level of 22.6 million has surpassed the pre-recession level of 22.5 million.

We suppose this could have to do with lower class immigrants scooping up cheap jobs and upper class immigrants—doctors and engineers—winning desirable jobs.

Other winners in the jobs recovery include men, with four times greater job growth than women. However, men are not complete winners in this case as women fared better during the recession, incurring a smaller job loss than men.

