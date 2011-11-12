At least 15 Killed In Huge Blast At Iranian Military Weapons Depot

Photo: Air Force

A huge explosion at a military weapons bunker west of Tehran has reportedly killed several people, Reuters reports.Fars, the loosely state owned media outlet, reports the blast was so strong it was felt 45 kilometers (28 miles) away.



The arsenal was on a military base in Biganeh, outside the city of Karaj,

No further details are yet available.

CBS News reports there were, in fact, two consecutive explosions that broke building windows close to the blast site.

The explosion was originally reported as a gas station explosion. Eyes are now watching to see if this event could have anything to do with the IAEA’s report on Iran’s nuclear weapons ambitions.

9:48 a.m: CNN reports the munitions depot accidentally caught fire at the Revolution Guard Corps. Efforts are underway to recover wounded and transport them to medical facilities. So far 15 fatalities have been reported.

