General Electric (GE) CEO Jeffrey Immelt listed several potential buyers for GE’s appliance unit today:



South Korea’s LG,

China’s Haier Group,

Mexico’s Controladora Mabe, and

Sweden’s Electrolux.

LG’s CEO, Yong Nam, said yesterday that LG was “looking into” snatching up the GE division. Immelt characterised LG as a “leading candidate.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.