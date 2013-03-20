Immelt: GE Aims To QUADRUPLE Staff Levels in Australia

Photo:

US industrial behemoth GE is planning a huge expansion of operations in Australia in a strong show of confidence in the nation’s gas exports.

The company’s chairman and chief executive Jeff Immelt reveals the plans in an interview with The Australian published today.

GE is moving to capitalise on Australia’s liquefied natural gas boom, but also seeking to grow its internet-based maintenance program – what it calls the “industrial internet”.

Immelt says: “I would say that in Australia there is going to be a significant growth in our servicing capabilities. You are going to see about 500 people in service now in GE, and that will probably quadruple over the next couple of years as these fields come on and as we see an increased demand in operational rigour and expertise.”

Read the full story at The Australian.

