From California rolls to crab cakes, imitation crab meat pops up everywhere to replace its seafaring doppelgänger. But what is imitation crab meat made out of? For starters, it consists of no actual crab and its main ingredient is a fish paste called “surimi.”

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.