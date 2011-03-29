Imitating Dan Loeb’s stock picks would have returned 12% so far in 2011. Here is our most recent article:



Dan Loeb is one of the hottest hedge fund managers, returning more than 40% in 2010 after fees and expenses. His 2011 performance is also on tract to deliver spectacular returns. Dan Loeb’s Third Point Partners L.P. returned 3.7% in February and 8.1% during the first two months of 2011. Dan Loeb’s top 5 positions at the end of February were Gold, Delphi, Chrysler, El Paso Corp (EP), and LyondellBasell. His top winners are Gold, NXP Semiconductor, El Paso, Technicolor, Williams Companies Inc (WMB). (You can see the details of Loeb’s latest investor letter here.)

In this article, we will focus on Dan Loeb’s largest stock picks in his 13F portfolio. The performance of these stocks is in line with his reported returns. We don’t know Loeb’s short positions but most individual investors who follow hedge funds imitate their long positions. Here are Dan Loeb’s top 13F holdings and their performance since the end of December.

