Iminlikewithyou Closes Series A: $1.5 Million From Spark, Marc Andreessen, Others

Time to correct our earlier post on Charles Forman’s fundraising efforts for Iminlikewithyou, the social network turned casual gaming site. Charles has raised $1.5 million, not the $2 million we’d previously reported. The round was led by Spark Capital, and included money from previous investors Betaworks and Ron Conway. One big new celebrity name: Netscape/Ning’s Marc Andreessen, reports CNET’s Caroline McCarthy.



Charles “was introduced to Spark’s Bijan Sabet through other local young entrepreneurs late last year,” says Caroline, who also knows other local young entrepreneuers and has previously accosted Charles with a dog.



Charles doesn’t like being touched from David Karp on Vimeo.

