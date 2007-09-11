I'minlikewithyou Launches New Design

New York’s I’minlikewithyou has pushed out a taste of its new site design. Members of the by-invite-only flirting site can check out the new styles now by clicking the “new site” preview button after logging in. There are still a few bugs, but overall it looks great.



Co-founder Charles Forman presented at last week’s New York Tech Meetup and detailed some of the site’s new features like gossip news and a casual gaming platform — aiming, he says, to help you waste more time at work. At some point Charles may want to figure out how to make money with I’minlikewithyou, perhaps by selling ads. But did we mention it looks great?

