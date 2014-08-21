Take A Tour Of Imgur's Quirky San Francisco Office

Imgur has come a long way since its humble beginnings more than five years ago. Earlier this year the company announced it has more than 130 million visitors monthly, roughly the same as Buzzfeed, Fortune reported. Still the startup is working in the same space it’s had for almost three years, CEO and founder Alan Schaaf told Business Insider. Before that, operations were based out of Ohio, where Schaaf studied.

This fall, Imgur is making the move from its small downtown San Francisco office near Union Square to a more appropriately sized space in Jackson Square. But before they begin packing up to leave in the next few months, Business Insider took a tour of Imgur’s office, taking photos of what Schaaf has called “the de facto image host for the Internet.”

