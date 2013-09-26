Image-Hosting Site Imgur Is Now Officially Bigger Than Reddit

Imgur, the site that hosts a bunch of images and GIFs found on Reddit,

just passed 100 million unique visitors per month.

We first saw the news on BuzzFeed.

That means it’s bigger than Reddit, which has about 73 million unique visitors a month.

Just two years ago, Imgur had about 30 million visitors a month. Today, its 100 million monthly unique visitors click on about 2 billion images a day.

Imgur has basically become the go-to for users to post their photos onto Reddit, especially since Reddit banned Quickmeme back in June.

Imgur is also profitable thanks to its paid Pro subscriptions and deals with advertisers.

