PHOTOS: Imgur Threw A Meme-Filled Party For Its 5th Birthday

Imgur, the Internet’s favourite platform for hosting and sharing viral images, just turned five years old.

CEO Alan Schaaf founded Imgur in 2009, when he was a junior at Ohio University. As an avid Redditor, he saw a need for an image-hosting site that was efficient and easy to use.

After developing Imgur, he posted this announcement to Reddit: “My Gift to Reddit: I created an image hosting service that doesn’t suck. What do you think?”

Imgur now gets more traffic than Reddit, with 1.5 million images uploaded to the platform daily.

The startup hosted a party at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park on Saturday afternoon to celebrate, advertising February 22, 2014 as “the day that Imgurians went outside.”

Here’s the invite that was distributed to employees.

More than a hundred people showed up to the party, according to COO Matt Strader.

Some people came dressed as popular Imgur characters, like the Imguraffe.

An ape showed up, too.

One of the party’s highlights was a Bingo-style game that had players find people who fit certain Imgur or Internet-y criteria.

“It really brought everyone together and got people out of their shells,” Strader told Business Insider.

Nicolas Cage’s face was a freebie.

Some people put on Imgur temporary tattoos.

And others played a game called spikeball.

Someone brought along a quadcopter, which snapped this group photo from up high. Note the bouncy castle in the back.

