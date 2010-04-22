Sound Smart Talking About The Global Recovery In 60 Seconds

The IMF has released its World Economic Outlook report, and it highlights the heights the world economy has returned to since the financial crisis.



The improvements can be seen around the world, but are particularly obvious in the emerging markets of Asia.

But Europe and the United States aren’t completely left out of the story, with those regions showing great progress in returning to the growth story they yielded in 2007.

Check Out The World Rebound In 60 Seconds >

