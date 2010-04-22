Sound Smart Talking About The Global Recovery In 60 Seconds

Gregory White
globe earth boy

The IMF has released its World Economic Outlook report, and it highlights the heights the world economy has returned to since the financial crisis.

The improvements can be seen around the world, but are particularly obvious in the emerging markets of Asia.

But Europe and the United States aren’t completely left out of the story, with those regions showing great progress in returning to the growth story they yielded in 2007.

Check Out The World Rebound In 60 Seconds >

Industrial production is coming back everywhere.

Source: IMF

Manufacturing confidence is booming.

Source: IMF

And output is starting to show signs of a limited recovery.

Source: IMF

Trade volume and value is improving through early 2010.

Source: IMF

Consumer confidence is starting to rebound, except in Japan.

Source: IMF

Retail sales, particularly in emerging Asian economies, are impressing.

Source: IMF

Industrial production and retail are crawling back to pre-crisis levels.

Source: IMF

Equity markets have also taken to the rebound.

Source: IMF

Credit numbers are starting to stabilise

Source: IMF

CDS on banks is declining, showing improving faith in the financial sector.

Source: IMF

Unemployment numbers are improving worldwide.

Source: IMF

Though the European and American economies have the most room for improvement.

Source: IMF

The inflation threat seems to be stabilizing.

Source: IMF

GDP growth is also back, and stabilizing.

Source: IMF

Feeling confident? Check out the 32 banks that could change everything.

Here are the 32 systemically crucial banks capable of crushing the financial system >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.