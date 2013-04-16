CHART OF THE DAY: The Global GDP Outlook In One Huge Map

The IMF slashed growth forecasts for half the world today.



While much of the developing world emerged unscathed, Western nations will see anemic GDP growth at best for the rest of the year.

What you see on this map is anemic growth in the west and horrible growth in Europe.

The only parts of the world with STRONG growth are in Africa, China, and parts of south America.

Here’s the agency’s updated map:

IMFThe Fund is now calling this a “three-speed recovery.” You can check out the full report here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.