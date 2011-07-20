IMF Warns Of Major Worldwide Consequences From Euro Crisis

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

If anything, we wonder if investors aren’t paying enough attention to the Eurozone crisis. It is pretty inconceivable to imagine Italy collapsing without having huge ramifications. And it’s also hard to see Italy somehow being saved.So there’s a big problem, and that’s what the IMF is warning about in a new staff report, which you can find here.



This thing has major global consequences, there’s a serious risk of contagion, and failure to get this right will cost everyone a fortune.

