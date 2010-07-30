Pay No Attention To This Morning's IMF Report On The State Of The US Economy

Photo: The Associated Press

Feel free to completely disregard a new IMF report on the state of the US economy.Here, we’ll summarize it, just to give you a sense of how useless it is.



The US economy is recovering nicely… but external and internal threats remain.

The US economy will benefit from ongoing fiscal stimulus… but leaders must be wary of long-term budget issues.

Healthcare reform will be good for the US… but it may not work if not supervised properly.

Financial reform will bring stability to US financial markets… but implementation is key.

The Federal Reserve has the toolkit to beat back deflation… but it must be vigilant and transparent.

Yes, that’s it, and endless series of substance-less comments, made even more substance-less by the obsession with including a “… but.”

It’s that easy, you can try it at home.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.