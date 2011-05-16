IMF Throws Dominique Strauss-Kahn Under The Bus

The International Monetary Fund has issued a statement in the wake of the arrest of its boss, Dominique Strauss-Kahn, on sex-assault charges in New York.



The IMF is not exactly standing up for the man:

Statement on IMF Managing Director Dominique Strauss-Kahn

Ms. Caroline Atkinson, Director of External Relations at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), issued the following statement today:

“IMF Managing Director Strauss-Kahn was arrested in New York City. Mr. Strauss-Kahn has retained legal counsel, and the IMF has no comment on the case; all inquiries will be referred to his personal lawyer and to the local authorities.

“The IMF remains fully functioning and operational.”

The IMF has already had to investigate and apologise for one Strauss-Kahn sex scandal (an affair with a subordinate). Strauss-Kahn survived that one, after apologizing publicly to the IMF and his wife. His surviving this one, at least with his job intact, seems unlikely.

