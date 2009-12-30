IMF: The Riskiest Mortgage Lenders Contributed The Most To Lobbyists

The International Monetary Fund released a report today called “A Fistful of Dollars.”

In the report, the IMF discusses how the riskiest mortgage lenders were the most active lobbyists in Washington. These lenders pushed for more lax laws regarding mortgage securitization, ultimately contributing to the housing meltdown of the past year and a half. In fact, lobbying can attributed to a lot of the blame associated with the crisis.

The whole report, all 78 pages, is embedded below:



A Fistful of Dollars –

