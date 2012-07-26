All Of The Major Risks To China's Economy In One Huge Chart

The Chinese economy has been slowing for some time now, and much of this was orchestrated by policymakers Beijing.



Officials set in place policies to cool growth, but in the midst of a global economic slowdown many are questioning how much control they still have over the economy.

In a new report, the IMF points to the key upside and downside risks to the Chinese economy, the severity of these risks, the potential impact, and the ways in which policymakers can address them:

Photo: IMF

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.